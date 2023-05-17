Robert W. Stallings Acquires 1,000 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.25 per share, with a total value of $45,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 251,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,357,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TCBI stock traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.49. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.79 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $422.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 39.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,359,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.90.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

