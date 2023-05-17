Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 163.92% and a negative net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $19.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS.

Rockwell Medical Stock Performance

Rockwell Medical stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMTI. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 41,785 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,210,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 251,076 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Medical during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

A number of analysts have commented on RMTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

