Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $19.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 25.65% and a negative return on equity of 163.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share.
Rockwell Medical Trading Down 2.1 %
RMTI opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64. Rockwell Medical has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $3.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on RMTI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Medical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Rockwell Medical
Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.
