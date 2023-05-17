Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $19.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 25.65% and a negative return on equity of 163.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share.

Rockwell Medical Trading Down 2.1 %

RMTI opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64. Rockwell Medical has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $3.33.

Several brokerages have commented on RMTI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Medical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Rockwell Medical by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,210,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 251,076 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

