Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 25.65% and a negative return on equity of 163.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share.

Rockwell Medical Price Performance

Shares of RMTI opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMTI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,210,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 251,076 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 113.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 41,785 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 94.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

