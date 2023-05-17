Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 25.65% and a negative return on equity of 163.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share.
Rockwell Medical Price Performance
Shares of RMTI opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMTI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Rockwell Medical Company Profile
Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.
