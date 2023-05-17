Rogers Communications (RCI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rogers Communications (TSE: RCI):

4/27/2023 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$68.00 to C$69.00.

4/27/2023 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$70.00.

4/27/2023 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$75.00 to C$76.00.

4/27/2023 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$72.00.

4/27/2023 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$74.75 to C$75.75.

4/27/2023 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$83.00.

4/10/2023 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$74.00 to C$90.00.

4/4/2023 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$80.00.

4/3/2023 – Rogers Communications was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/3/2023 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Rogers Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

