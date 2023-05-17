Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.36

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.36 and last traded at $79.30, with a volume of 869223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 19,803 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 406,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,116,000 after purchasing an additional 50,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.
About Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
- STMicroelectronics, NetEase, HP Enterprise: Undervalued Techs?
- High-Yield Danaos Corporation Is About To Set Sail
- Beyond Meat Turns A Corner, But Now Is Not The Time To Buy It
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.