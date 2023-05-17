Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.36

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.36 and last traded at $79.30, with a volume of 869223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.57) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 19,803 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 406,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,116,000 after purchasing an additional 50,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.