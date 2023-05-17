Rumble (NASDAQ:RUMBW) Trading 0.5% Higher

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.20. 1,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 36,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Rumble Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.05.

Get Rumble alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rumble

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skaana Management L.P. bought a new position in Rumble in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tyrus Capital S.A.M. acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 1st quarter worth about $707,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rumble by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 852,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 325,439 shares during the last quarter.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.