Rush Street Interactive’s (RSI) Reiterates Rating Reiterated at 92 Resources

RSI has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Susquehanna raised Rush Street Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.16.

NYSE RSI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.13. 636,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,040. The stock has a market cap of $691.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.68. Rush Street Interactive has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $6.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.60 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $215,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,354,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,472.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $215,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,354,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,472.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 21,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $65,704.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 686,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,122 shares of company stock valued at $847,541. 58.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 357.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

