Safe (SAFE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $152.89 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $152.89 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.34 or 0.00027415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Safe has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00130790 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00064158 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00040335 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003728 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000503 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 7.97575435 USD and is up 6.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

