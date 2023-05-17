SALT (SALT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9,935.41

SALT (SALT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. SALT has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $9,935.41 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SALT has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00026934 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020708 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00018051 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,842.59 or 0.99967901 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03250083 USD and is up 3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $9,717.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

