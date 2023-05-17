Saturn Metals Limited (ASX:STN) Insider Acquires A$50,596.65 in Stock

Saturn Metals Limited (ASX:STN – Get Rating) insider Ian Bamborough acquired 259,470 shares of Saturn Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$50,596.65 ($33,957.48).

Ian Bamborough also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Ian Bamborough bought 240,530 shares of Saturn Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,903.35 ($31,478.76).

Saturn Metals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Saturn Metals Company Profile

Saturn Metals Limited engages in the exploration for precious metals in Australia. The company explores for gold and diamond deposits. Its projects portfolio includes the Apollo Hill project that comprises 31 prospective gold exploration and prospective licenses covering an area of approximately 1,600 square kilometers, including two mining leases and twelve water exploration leases located in Western Australia; and the West Wyalong Gold project that consists of 91km2 brownfield exploration tenements located in the Wagga Wagga.

