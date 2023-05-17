Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Takes $282,000 Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,596 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at $2,522,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Progress Software by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Progress Software by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Progress Software by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 46,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $2,603,803.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,493.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 46,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $2,603,803.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,493.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $210,796.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,037 shares of company stock valued at $3,914,127. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Progress Software Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRGS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

PRGS stock opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.94. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $59.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day moving average is $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.77 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.39%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

