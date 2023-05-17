Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.87 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $132.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

