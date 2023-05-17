Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Trading Up 1.5%

Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €5.97 ($6.49) and last traded at €5.93 ($6.44). Approximately 655,263 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €5.84 ($6.35).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHA shares. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($6.74) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.52) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($8.70) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €7.30 ($7.93) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($8.70) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Schaeffler Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.51.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

