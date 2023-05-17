Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 108,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 157,419 shares.The stock last traded at $39.53 and had previously closed at $39.49.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average of $38.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab 1000 Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 35,867 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

