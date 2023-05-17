Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Stock Position Lifted by Seaside Wealth Management Inc.

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up about 2.4% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 606.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 869.4% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.76. 26,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.89. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $35.93.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.