Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of EZU opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.71.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

