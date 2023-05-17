Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $111.13 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.62 and a 200 day moving average of $112.67.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

