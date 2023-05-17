Scotia Capital Inc. Has $6.23 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Gartner by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Gartner in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.86.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $321.21 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $358.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $311.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 5,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.83, for a total value of $1,966,051.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,933,651.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total value of $372,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,736,975.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 5,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.83, for a total transaction of $1,966,051.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,933,651.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,863 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,760. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.