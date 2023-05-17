Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 4,560 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $376.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.73. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $396.89. The company has a market cap of $286.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.