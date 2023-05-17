Scott Tuten Sells 10,000 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Stock

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 356,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,895.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Tuten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $42,600.00.

On Friday, March 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $21,000.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $22,100.00.

Danimer Scientific Stock Up 13.2 %

NYSE:DNMR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,206. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danimer Scientific

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 16,236 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 10.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 34.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 151.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 158,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 13,517 shares during the period. 43.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Danimer Scientific from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

