Scott Tuten Sells 10,000 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Stock

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 356,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,895.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Scott Tuten also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $42,600.00.
- On Friday, March 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $21,000.00.
- On Friday, February 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $22,100.00.
NYSE:DNMR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,206. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56.
Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Danimer Scientific from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.
Danimer Scientific Company Profile
Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.
