Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Has $846,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,828,000 after buying an additional 8,288,561 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,410,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,398 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,676,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,576 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,021,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 252.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,829,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,943 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $32.61. The company had a trading volume of 204,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,368. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $33.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

