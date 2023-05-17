Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,055 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 16.1% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Parthenon LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $45.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,349,777. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average is $44.05. The company has a market cap of $111.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

