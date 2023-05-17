ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Christopher Bedi Sells 1,123 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $509,055.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,177,098.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Bedi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceNow alerts:

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW traded up $5.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $468.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,835. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $450.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.76. The company has a market cap of $95.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $521.58.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.47.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.