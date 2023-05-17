ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Christopher Bedi Sells 1,123 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $509,055.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,177,098.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Christopher Bedi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 22nd, Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34.
ServiceNow Stock Performance
NOW traded up $5.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $468.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,835. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $450.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.76. The company has a market cap of $95.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $521.58.
Institutional Trading of ServiceNow
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.47.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ServiceNow (NOW)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.