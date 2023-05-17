ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 5.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,830,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.43.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $468.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $451.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $521.58. The company has a market cap of $95.40 billion, a PE ratio of 238.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $31,277.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,131,910 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

