ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SFBS. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SFBS traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.68. The company had a trading volume of 411,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,008. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $93.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity at ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $114.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.91 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James J. Filler purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.28 per share, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,374,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,375,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director James J. Filler bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.28 per share, with a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,374,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,375,488.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Broughton purchased 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.60 per share, for a total transaction of $123,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,765. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,295 shares of company stock worth $514,244 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 64.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 42.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 223.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Featured Articles

