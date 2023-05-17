SFE Investment Counsel Buys New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

SFE Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 58,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. SFE Investment Counsel owned about 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.28. 20,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,878. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $19.15.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

