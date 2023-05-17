SFE Investment Counsel Cuts Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,025 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 22,672 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in VMware were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of VMware by 181.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,526,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,577 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of VMware by 28.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,716,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $289,205,000 after purchasing an additional 602,026 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of VMware by 170.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 920,663 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $104,836,000 after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 67.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,412,146 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $150,337,000 after purchasing an additional 566,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMware Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.69.

NYSE:VMW traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $124.42. 246,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,927. The company has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.51. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $132.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

