SFE Investment Counsel Has $5.30 Million Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

SFE Investment Counsel reduced its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Donaldson makes up 1.6% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.07% of Donaldson worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 11,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 29,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

NYSE:DCI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.39. The stock had a trading volume of 44,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,760. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.58 and its 200-day moving average is $61.87. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hilger purchased 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $713,664.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,098.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Hilger bought 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

