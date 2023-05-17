SFE Investment Counsel Sells 1,255 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $67.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,488,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,900,368. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.05 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.81 and its 200 day moving average is $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

