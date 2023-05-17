Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.50

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Shanghai Industrial Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.79.

Shanghai Industrial Company Profile

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water-related businesses. It also engages in the property development and investment activities, as well as operates hotel.

