Short Interest in 88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Drops By 7.7%

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,446,800 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the April 15th total of 5,903,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,545,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of 88 Energy stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 3,528,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,154,024. 88 Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

88 Energy Limited explores for oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 75% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 193,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States; 100% working interest in the Yukon project covering an area of approximately 38,681 acres situated in the Central North Slope of Alaska; 50% working interest in Peregrine project covering an area of approximately 195,373 acres located in the NPR-A region of the North Slope of Alaska; and 100% working interest in the Umiat Oil Field project covering an area of approximately 17,633 acres situated in the immediate south of Peregrine project North Slope of Alaska.

