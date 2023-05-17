Short Interest in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Rises By 8.2%

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the April 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AAON Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $91.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.51. AAON has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $104.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. AAON had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $265.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AAON will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at AAON

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield bought 516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.30 per share, with a total value of $46,078.80. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $814,505.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,607 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $148,856.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at $242,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,731 shares of company stock worth $719,694. 19.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAON

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AAON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CJS Securities downgraded AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Recommended Stories

