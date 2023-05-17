Short Interest in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Grows By 6.6%

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,320,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the April 15th total of 5,930,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.6 %

APH opened at $75.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.15. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APH. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Amphenol by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

