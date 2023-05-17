Short Interest in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Decreases By 8.5%

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the April 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 977,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Up 1.1 %

Ardmore Shipping stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.42. The stock had a trading volume of 597,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,649. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 44.35% and a net margin of 37.86%. The business had revenue of $93.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

ASC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 24.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,787 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 134,713 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 67,180 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 28,913 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with modern, fuel-efficient fleet of mid-size products and chemical tankers. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers.

