Short Interest in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Drops By 5.6%

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $32,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,996.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 6,600 shares of Assure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $32,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,996.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 7,000 shares of Assure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $28,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,753.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,989 shares of company stock worth $80,976. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Assure stock. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned 0.43% of Assure at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Assure from $60.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:IONM opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Assure has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

