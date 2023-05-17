Short Interest in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Declines By 8.5%

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the April 15th total of 6,210,000 shares. Currently, 20.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 762,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.14.
Shares of AN stock traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.01. 586,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,525. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $94.92 and a fifty-two week high of $158.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.72.
In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $838,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,681.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $4,201,235.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,199,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,930,016.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $838,216.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,681.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,854 shares of company stock worth $34,835,337 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $553,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 7.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $3,153,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 320.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
