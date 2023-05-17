Short Interest in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Declines By 8.5%

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the April 15th total of 6,210,000 shares. Currently, 20.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 762,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.14.

Shares of AN stock traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.01. 586,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,525. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $94.92 and a fifty-two week high of $158.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.72.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $838,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,681.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $4,201,235.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,199,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,930,016.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $838,216.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,681.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,854 shares of company stock worth $34,835,337 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $553,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 7.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $3,153,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 320.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

