Short Interest in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Increases By 6.1%

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the April 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 321,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Bally’s Price Performance

NYSE:BALY traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.36. 333,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,155. Bally’s has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $708.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $576.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.82 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bally’s will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bally’s

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BALY shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Bally’s from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Bally’s from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bally’s from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bally’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bally’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 23,219 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 218.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 30,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 20,905 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

Further Reading

