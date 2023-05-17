Short Interest in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Decreases By 6.4%

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the April 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the first quarter worth $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 1st quarter worth $132,000.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BGR stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $13.72.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

