Short Interest in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Expands By 7.2%

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,070,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the April 15th total of 27,130,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Exor N.V. bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at $138,994,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 65.1% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,546,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,988,500 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,781,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626,160 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in Clarivate by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 18,240,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,900,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,770,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,290,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Clarivate has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $15.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 148.89% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $675.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.

