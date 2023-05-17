Short Interest in Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Declines By 7.9%

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,800 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the April 15th total of 135,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clough Global Opportunities Fund

In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $48,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,390.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $119,500 in the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 51.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

GLO stock remained flat at $4.75 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 304,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,129. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $8.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This represents a yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

