Short Interest in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Increases By 6.6%

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 290,400 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the April 15th total of 272,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 212,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNA Financial

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $190,992.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,958,688 shares in the company, valued at $9,707,116,195.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CNA Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,403,000 after purchasing an additional 104,417 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CNA Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,812,000 after acquiring an additional 91,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CNA Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,057,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,258,000 after acquiring an additional 34,413 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CNA Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 893,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,980,000 after buying an additional 9,929 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNA Financial Price Performance

CNA Financial stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $39.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,569. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.31. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. CNA Financial has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $46.52.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CNA Financial will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNA Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

