Short Interest in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Increases By 5.0%

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the April 15th total of 4,170,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:DAR traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $62.63. The stock had a trading volume of 373,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.73. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $51.77 and a 1-year high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

In other news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $664,358.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,400 shares of company stock worth $266,958. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

