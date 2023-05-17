Short Interest in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Decreases By 8.6%

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 986,800 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the April 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter worth $584,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 65,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. 55.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Despegar.com stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.90. 211,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,416. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $9.63. The company has a market cap of $389.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.93.

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $145.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Despegar.com will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Despegar.com from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Despegar.com Corp. is an online travel company, which engages in providing online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Ernesto Cadeiras, and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

