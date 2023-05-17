Short Interest in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Grows By 6.9%

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,820,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 15,740,000 shares. Approximately 22.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 18,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Up 1.1 %

Diebold Nixdorf stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.33. 341,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,016. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $5.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

DBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Featured Stories

