Short Interest in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Expands By 5.5%

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the April 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DWS Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 312.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,618,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after acquiring an additional 45,510 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,081,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,324,000 after acquiring an additional 480,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE KTF traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $8.66. 23,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,638. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0268 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.