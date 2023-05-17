Short Interest in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Expands By 5.3%

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerplus

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus Price Performance

Shares of ERF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 347,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,575. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.18.

Enerplus Cuts Dividend

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Enerplus had a return on equity of 72.62% and a net margin of 44.08%. The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Enerplus will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 5.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.