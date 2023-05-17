Short Interest in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Decreases By 8.8%

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,360,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the April 15th total of 12,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eventbrite

In other news, General Counsel Julia D. Taylor sold 36,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $253,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 191,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,263. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eventbrite

Eventbrite Trading Up 1.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EB. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eventbrite by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,614,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 100,826 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Eventbrite by 476.0% during the 1st quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eventbrite by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 88,734 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eventbrite by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivermont Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter worth $4,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EB traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,358. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $724.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.19. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $71.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.81 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eventbrite will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

Featured Stories

