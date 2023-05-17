Short Interest in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Drops By 8.8%

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,360,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the April 15th total of 12,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Insider Activity at Eventbrite

In other news, General Counsel Julia D. Taylor sold 36,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $253,309.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 191,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,263. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eventbrite

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 126.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 18,765.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE EB traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.34. 1,155,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,358. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $724.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.19. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $71.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eventbrite will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

