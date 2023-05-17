Short Interest in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Rises By 9.5%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the April 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 509,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Evolus from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 1,850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $15,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,214,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,404,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Evolus news, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 1,850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $15,540,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,214,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,404,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 64,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $543,867.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 615,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,784.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,920,321 shares of company stock valued at $16,135,619. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolus

Evolus Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 81,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 51,151 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Evolus by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 368,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in Evolus by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 41,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EOLS traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 292,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,777. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44. Evolus has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $552.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.84.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 178.39% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The business had revenue of $43.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Evolus will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

